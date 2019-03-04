Electric Jaguar wins Car of the Year in Europe

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — The electric Jaguar I-Pace has won the Car of the Year award in Europe, the first time the storied brand has been bestowed the prize.

The four-wheel drive vehicle edged out the Alpine A110, which is not a mass production car, after they tied for top honors in the first round of voting by dozens of automotive journalists.

It is the first such award for Jaguar, a British brand now owned by India’s Tata Motors, which touted the new platform used for the I-Pace.

Monday’s presentation of the award, which was established in 1964, marks the unofficial start of the 89th edition of the Geneva auto show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.