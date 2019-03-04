SECTIONS
Electric Jaguar wins Car of the Year in Europe

The Jaguar I-Pace model was elected "Car of the Year 2019", ahead of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show, at the Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 8:21am
GENEVA (AP) — The electric Jaguar I-Pace has won the Car of the Year award in Europe, the first time the storied brand has been bestowed the prize.

The four-wheel drive vehicle edged out the Alpine A110, which is not a mass production car, after they tied for top honors in the first round of voting by dozens of automotive journalists.

It is the first such award for Jaguar, a British brand now owned by India’s Tata Motors, which touted the new platform used for the I-Pace.

Monday’s presentation of the award, which was established in 1964, marks the unofficial start of the 89th edition of the Geneva auto show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

