Elizabeth Warren makes key 2020 hires ahead of 1st Iowa trip

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is moving quickly to gain an advantage in early-voting Iowa by naming top political staff with experience in the leadoff caucus state before she makes her first campaign trip there as a likely presidential hopeful this weekend.

The Massachusetts Democrat on Wednesday hired four Democratic operatives, all with Iowa resumes, including rising stars from the 2018 midterms. The move comes after she established a presidential exploratory committee on Monday.

While other prospective 2020 Democratic candidates visited Iowa last year, Warren’s quickly planned first trip and Iowa hires demonstrate she plans to campaign aggressively for the caucuses.

A better-than-expected finish in Iowa could position Warren well in New Hampshire, where she would be expected to perform well as a neighbor to the first-in-the-nation primary state.

