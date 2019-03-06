Elon Musk firm pitched to build transit system in Las Vegas

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s dream of an express tunnel transit system could finally become a reality in Las Vegas after major setbacks in other cities.

Las Vegas’ tourism agency announced Wednesday it is recommending that an enterprise backed by the divisive billionaire receive a contract to build and operate an underground tunnel system through which autonomous electric vehicles would whisk people around a mega convention center.

The project could later be expanded to the city’s famous casino-filled corridor.

If approved, the system of just over a mile long would debut by January 2021 at the facility that hosts more than 1 million people every year.

It’s different from his beleaguered efforts to build underground tunnel systems in other cities because Musk will be paid for it if the contract is approved.

Projects in Los Angeles and Chicago have drawn opposition and skepticism from residents and officials about whether they will actually open.

