Parler Share
News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke - Pool - File / AP)

Elon Musk Says Struggling Twitter Is 'Headed Towards the Ground at High Speed'

 By The Associated Press  December 21, 2022 at 10:12am
Parler Share

Elon Musk is defending his massive cost-cutting at Twitter as necessary for the social media platform to survive next year, due in part to debt payments tied to his $44 billion takeover of the company.

“This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” Musk told a late-night audience on a Twitter Spaces call Tuesday.

That’s after Musk said earlier on Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an online poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Trending:
Breaking: Judge's Decision in Kari Lake's Arizona Election Challenge Could Be Bad News for Katie Hobbs

Since taking over the San Francisco social media platform in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by new rules and policies — some of which have been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

Musk said Tuesday night that he “spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy” and trying to build a stronger paid subscription service because otherwise Twitter might be at a roughly $3 billion loss next year. He in part blamed the $12.5 billion in debt tied to his April agreement to buy the company, as well as the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes.

He has laid off more than half of Twitter’s workforce and even auctioned off company items from Twitter HQ.

Musk sought to defend some of his recent Twitter decisions on the Twitter Spaces call.

Will Twitter survive this dire situation?

“They may seem sometimes spurious or odd or whatever,” Musk said.

“It’s because we have an emergency fire drill on our hands. That’s the reason. Not because I’m naturally capricious. Or at least, aspirationally, I’m not naturally capricious.”

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers earlier this week, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

Related:
GOP Reps Already Have a Backup Plan Should McCarthy Fail, But It's Not Perfect

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Elon Musk Says Struggling Twitter Is 'Headed Towards the Ground at High Speed'
Biden Administration Taps Into Strategic National Stockpile as Bare Shelves Plague Pharmacies
Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies Overnight, 2 Days Before the 50th Anniversary of His Most Famous Play
Zelenskyy Visiting Washington DC to Tell Congress the Billions Sent to Ukraine 'Is Not Enough'
Phoenix Suns Get New Owner in Largest Sale in League History: Report
See more...

Conversation