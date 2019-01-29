‘Empire’ cast member alleges he was attacked in Chicago

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a man the department identified as a 36-year-old cast member of the television show “Empire” alleged he was physically attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

Police wouldn’t release the actor’s name, but a statement from the Fox studio and network on which “Empire” airs identified him Tuesday as Jussie Smollett.

A statement from Chicago police says the man said he was walking downtown about 2 a.m. Tuesday when two men approached him shouting, then struck him in the face and poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him before one wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say he was hospitalized in good condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

