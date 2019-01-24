SECTIONS
Ending showdown with Pelosi, Trump postpones State of Union

President Donald Trump, second from right, speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, as he hosts a roundtable with conservative leaders to discuss the security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By AP Reports
at 11:21pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has conceded that there’s no place like the House for a State of the Union address and will postpone this year’s message until after the partial government shutdown ends.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had withdrawn her invitation to use the chamber as scheduled Tuesday night. She took that step after Trump said he planned to show up in spite of Democratic objections to the speech taking place with large swaths of the government shut down.

While the White House considered other venues for a time, Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he would wait after all.

Fireworks over the speech shot back and forth between the Capitol and the White House as the monthlong partial government shutdown showed no signs of ending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

