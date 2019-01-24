Ending showdown with Pelosi, Trump postpones State of Union

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has conceded that there’s no place like the House for a State of the Union address and will postpone this year’s message until after the partial government shutdown ends.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had withdrawn her invitation to use the chamber as scheduled Tuesday night. She took that step after Trump said he planned to show up in spite of Democratic objections to the speech taking place with large swaths of the government shut down.

While the White House considered other venues for a time, Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he would wait after all.

Fireworks over the speech shot back and forth between the Capitol and the White House as the monthlong partial government shutdown showed no signs of ending.

