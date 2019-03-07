SECTIONS
WJ Wire
EU nations reject Commission money laundering blacklist

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 4:08am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 4:19am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member states have unanimously rejected a proposal by the EU executive Commission to blacklist 23 countries and territories it believes pose a high risk of money laundering or terrorist financing.

In a rebuke for the EU Commission, the member states said in a statement Thursday that the proposal “was not established in a transparent and resilient process.”

The list included such nations like Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Nigeria, and four U.S. overseas territories, which drew the ire of the U.S. government.

The list is used to increase checks and investigations on financial transactions from those countries and territories to find suspicious money flows.

The EU Commission will now have to set up a new list and take the concerns of the member states into consideration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
