WJ Wire
EU takes step toward nixing summer-wintertime clock change

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:02am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union took another step toward abolishing the twice-yearly clock change which has been a rite of spring and fall for decades.

A European Parliament committee voted Monday 23 to 11 to scrap the time change in 2021. However, lawmakers left the decision as to which time — summer or winter — should be adopted for a future date. There are divisions within the EU as to which one should become the standard.

Many member states instituted the time change during the 1970s oil crisis as an attempt to save energy. Since 1996, all EU countries change their times simultaneously.

An EU consultation of the public last year showed that 84 percent were against changing the clock.

The proposal now goes to the full parliament and the member states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

