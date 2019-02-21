SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

European Central Bank concerned by economic slowdown

The last sunlight is reflected in the facade of the European Central Bank as the sun sets in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 5:53am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Top officials of the European Central Bank worried at their last meeting that the slowdown in economic growth might be “deeper and more broad-based” than previously suspected.

The written account of the Jan. 24 meeting released Thursday indicated the bank’s 25-member rate-setting council felt they had to balance acknowledgement of worsening data with conveying confidence that the bank’s stimulus policies were working.

A key concern was rising trade protectionism amid a dispute between the U.S. and China that could result in more tariffs, or import taxes, that might further slow global trade.

The ECB left interest rate benchmarks unchanged at record lows at the January meeting, but said risks to growth had increased. Analysts say the bank could delay its next rate increase, slated at the earliest for this fall, well into 2020.

The ECB also said publicly after the meeting that it was ready to use all available tools should the outlook worsen.

TRENDING: Top Chicago Prosecutor Recuses Herself from Jussie Smollett Case

The bank, which is the chief monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro, ended a 2.6 trillion euro ($3 trillion) bond-buying stimulus program in December that pumped newly printed money into the economy over almost four years.

The bank continues its effort to support growth by keeping interest rates very low. The benchmark for lending to banks is at zero and the rate on deposits left at the ECB by commercial banks is minus 0.4 percent, a penalty aimed at pushing the banks to lend spare cash.

The ECB’s caution echoed that of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Minutes to the Fed’s last meeting indicated officials talked about halting the rundown of the bank’s pile of bonds purchased during its own stimulus effort. Letting the bonds mature reverses the earlier stimulus.

The eurozone grew 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, slowing from more robust growth in the first half of 2018. The economy is being supported by low rates, falling unemployment and rising wages, but its dependence on trade leaves it vulnerable to headwinds from abroad. The European Commission has cut its growth estimate for 2019 to 1.3 percent from 1.9 percent in last year’s outlook. Inflation was estimated at an annual 1.4 percent in January, short of the bank’s goal of just under 2 percent.

Keeping rates low for longer would have wide-ranging consequences for markets and investors. Savers would continue to see below-inflation rates erode their holdings, but home buyers, companies and governments would be supported by ongoing low borrowing costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Applications for US jobless benefits fell to a low 216,000
US durable goods orders up 1.2 percent in December
Pakistan PM authorizes use of force in case of Indian attack
‘Pike Logan’ author Brad Taylor signs with new publisher
European Central Bank concerned by economic slowdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×