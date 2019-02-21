EU’s Juncker: Not optimistic no-deal Brexit can be avoided

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says despite constructive talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May he remains downbeat on the prospect of Britain avoiding a chaotic exit from the bloc next month.

Juncker told an European Union conference on Thursday that a no-deal Brexit “will have terrible economic and social consequences both in Britain and on the continent,” adding he was doing his utmost so “the worst can be avoided.”

But he said “I am not very optimistic when it comes to this issue.”

Late Wednesday, May and Juncker said they held “constructive” talks at EU headquarters. They said negotiators would urgently seek a way out of the Brexit quagmire to prevent Britain from crashing out of the bloc on March 29 without a smooth transition period.

