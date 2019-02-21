SECTIONS
EU’s Juncker: Not optimistic no-deal Brexit can be avoided

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May meet Wednesday for their latest negotiating session to seek an elusive breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 4:00am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 4:07am
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says despite constructive talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May he remains downbeat on the prospect of Britain avoiding a chaotic exit from the bloc next month.

Juncker told an European Union conference on Thursday that a no-deal Brexit “will have terrible economic and social consequences both in Britain and on the continent,” adding he was doing his utmost so “the worst can be avoided.”

But he said “I am not very optimistic when it comes to this issue.”

Late Wednesday, May and Juncker said they held “constructive” talks at EU headquarters. They said negotiators would urgently seek a way out of the Brexit quagmire to prevent Britain from crashing out of the bloc on March 29 without a smooth transition period.

