Eva Longoria works in front, behind camera on ‘Grand Hotel’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Eva Longoria was so busy behind the scenes of the upcoming series “Grand Hotel,” it took a bit for the actress to realize there was no part for her.

As an executive producer on the ABC drama, Longoria was in position to do something about it. She asked writer Brian Tanen to create something for her. She will appear in four episodes of the show that takes place at the last family-owned hotel in Miami.

Longoria began filming about five months after giving birth to her first child, Santiago Baston, whom she toted with her at a TV critics’ meeting Tuesday. She says the first time viewers see her she’s about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) heavier than the last time she appears because she was breastfeeding during filming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.