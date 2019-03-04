SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ex-acting AG Matthew Whitaker leaves Justice Department

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo , then Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Whitaker has left the Justice Department. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says Whitaker’s last day was Saturday. His future plans were not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:49am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 10:16am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has left the Justice Department.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says Whitaker’s last day was Saturday.

Whitaker was replaced last month when William Barr was confirmed as attorney general. He became a counselor in the associate attorney general’s office.

Whitaker was elevated to acting attorney general in November after President Donald Trump ousted then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Whitaker was chief of staff to Sessions, who angered the Republican president by recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

Democrats criticized Whitaker for past negative comments about the special counsel’s Russia probe.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

The House Judiciary Committee’s chairman said Whitaker didn’t offer clear responses about his communications with the White House when he testified last month. Whitaker agreed to return to clarify his testimony.

The Los Angeles Times first reported Whitaker’s departure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Autonomous car testing plan aims to boost public confidence
Alaska musher leads in the early stage of the Iditarod
Woman who joined Islamic State starts fight to return to US
Texans place non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney
Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×