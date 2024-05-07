Israel shuttered offices of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network Sunday, citing biased reporting that favored Hamas.

“Al Jazeera reporters harmed Israel’s security and incited against soldiers,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s time to remove the Hamas mouthpiece from our country,” he said.

The order, which took the network off of Israel’s main cable TV and satellite TV providers, included confiscation of broadcast equipment.

Hamas is upset at Israel shutting down Al Jazeera, saying it is a violation of freedom of the press. Let’s repeat that: Hamas is pretending to care about press freedom. — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) May 6, 2024

The network claimed it was the innocent victim of an Israeli effort to muzzle the truth.

Is this a good move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Israel’s ongoing suppression of the free press, seen as an effort to conceal its actions in the Gaza Strip, stands in contravention of international and humanitarian law,” the network said. “Israel’s direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera.”

Last month, an Israeli law gave the government the legal footing for its action.

Congratulations to Israel 🇮🇱 Minister of Communication @shlomo_karhi for shutting down Al Jazeera channel in Israel. Every Western country should shut down this dangerous “news” network that is the mouthpiece of all terrorist organizations.

_ pic.twitter.com/Wpp4eep5ub — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 5, 2024

Al Jazeera will be barred from operation for 45 days, but the action can be renewed.

Hamas criticized the action, as did the Foreign Press Association in Israel, which said the action represented “a dark day for the media.”

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, however, said it was time to shut down what he called “megaphones for Hamas,” according to the Times of Israel.

“Too much time has passed, and there have been too many unnecessary legal hurdles in order to finally stop the well-oiled incitement machine of Al Jazeera, which harms national security,” he said after signing orders that led to Al Jazeera being banned.

Al Jazeera is banned in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain yet everyone is crying about Israel doing it. — Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) May 6, 2024

“We will act immediately against those who use freedom of the press to harm Israeli security and IDF troops, and incite to terrorism at a time of war,” he said.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat called the network “the biggest engine of anti-Semitism in the world.”

The BBC noted that Al Jazeera is still accessible to Israelis through Facebook.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.