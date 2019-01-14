Ex-governor, Trump critic John Kasich lands talent agent

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has a talent agent.

United Talent Agency announced its new client Monday, as Kasich was succeeded as Ohio governor by Republican Mike DeWine.

Kasich said in a release that he’s excited to keep his voice active “across the world” and to share his experiences and observations “to help improve the lives of others.”

The 66-year-old Kasich is weighing a third run for president in 2020 against Republican Donald Trump, whom he often criticizes. Kasich says he would prefer to run as a Republican but could also run as an independent.

United Talent says its role as his agent will be to “help Kasich navigate the next phase of his career in civic engagement, by continuing to inspire audiences to lead purpose-driven lives of service.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.