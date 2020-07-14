SECTIONS
Ex-NBA Superstar Assists Stranded Driver, Fist Bumps Cop Arriving at Scene

By The Associated Press
Published July 14, 2020 at 10:32am
A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, the driver is heard telling deputies that her tire blew out and that O’Neal stopped to help.

Deputies thanked O’Neal for his assistance.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

