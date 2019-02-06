Ex-New Mexico athletic head charged with fraud, laundering

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

The attorney general’s office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against Krebs in connection with a 2015 golf trip to Scotland and allegations he tried to conceal a $25,000 donation.

The complaint accused Krebs of fraud, money laundering, evidence tampering, criminal solicitation and making or permitting false public voucher.

The charges come after authorities seized records in October.

In 2017, Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation after it was discovered the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.

Krebs served as New Mexico athletic director from 2006 to 2017.

Gene Gallegos, Krebs’ attorney, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

