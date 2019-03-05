SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg won’t run for president in 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Michael Bloomberg speaks to workers during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company, a pin and precision component manufacturer, in Nashua, N.H. Bloomberg is not running for president. The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men of the world, announced his decision not to join the crowded Democratic field in a Bloomberg News editorial on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 2:13pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 2:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Michael Bloomberg is not running for president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision not to join the crowded Democratic field in a Bloomberg News editorial on Tuesday.

Bloomberg flirted with a presidential run before, but as an independent. He registered as a Democrat last fall and spent recent months courting primary voters as a political centrist.

But as an older white man with strong ties to Wall Street, he likely would have struggled to win over the Democratic Party’s energized liberal base that’s increasingly embracing diversity.

Bloomberg is expected to play an active role in the 2020 election from the outside. His team has been preparing a massive data-driven effort to help defeat President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg won’t run for president in 2020
Colorado, baker end legal spat over transgender woman’s cake
As investigations swirl, Trump team prepares to fight
Holiday season defines winners and losers in retail
Newsbreak: University chief’s email triggered ethics queries
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×