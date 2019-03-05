Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg won’t run for president in 2020

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Michael Bloomberg is not running for president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision not to join the crowded Democratic field in a Bloomberg News editorial on Tuesday.

Bloomberg flirted with a presidential run before, but as an independent. He registered as a Democrat last fall and spent recent months courting primary voters as a political centrist.

But as an older white man with strong ties to Wall Street, he likely would have struggled to win over the Democratic Party’s energized liberal base that’s increasingly embracing diversity.

Bloomberg is expected to play an active role in the 2020 election from the outside. His team has been preparing a massive data-driven effort to help defeat President Donald Trump.

