Ex-priest defrocked for sex abuse found dead in Nevada home

Published March 12, 2019 at 1:18pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defrocked Roman Catholic priest from New Jersey has been found dead in his new home in a suburb of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 70-year-old John Capparelli was found dead Saturday in his kitchen in Henderson with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Capparelli was one of more than 180 priests named by New Jersey’s five dioceses last month as having credible accusations of sexual abuse against him.

Henderson Police say Capparelli’s body was found Saturday morning after officers conducted a welfare check and said he died of “suspicious circumstances.”

Nicole Charlton with the coroner’s office says the death has been ruled a homicide.

Officer Katrina Rothmeyer declined Tuesday to say whether police have a suspect or whether someone broke into Capparelli’s home.

