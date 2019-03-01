SECTIONS
Eyeing 2020, Biden touts GOP ties but risks alienating Dems

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 6:43pm
OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — As he weighs launching another presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden is publicly highlighting his relationships with Republicans, a move that risks alienating Democratic primary voters.

At a foreign policy forum in Nebraska with former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel on Thursday, Biden hailed “the character, integrity and humanity” of the former GOP senator. He also referred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “a good guy.”

But Biden’s cross-aisle friendliness also sparked blowback after he praised Vice President Mike Pence, calling him a “decent guy.” Democratic activist Cynthia Nixon tweeted that Biden had complimented “America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader.”

Biden said he had been talking about Pence being met with “dead silence” by the international community at a Munich security conference and agreed there was “nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights.”

