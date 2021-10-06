Share
The Facebook logo is seen on a phone in San Anselmo, California, next to a screen that shows the social media site is down on Oct. 4.
The Facebook logo is seen on a phone in San Anselmo, California, next to a screen that shows the social media site is down on Oct. 4. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Facebook Offers Reason for Global Outage, Denying It was Caused By 'Malicious Activity'

 By The Associated Press  October 6, 2021 at 8:51am
The global outage that knocked Facebook and its other platforms offline for hours was caused by an error during routine maintenance, the company said.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, said in a blog post that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp going dark was “caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making.”

The problem occurred as engineers were carrying out day-to-day work on the Big Tech company’s global backbone network, which includes the computers, routers and software in its data centers around the world — along with the fiber-optic cables connecting them.

“During one of these routine maintenance jobs, a command was issued with the intention to assess the availability of global backbone capacity, which unintentionally took down all the connections in our backbone network, effectively disconnecting Facebook data centers globally,” Janardhan said Tuesday.

Facebook’s systems are designed to catch such mistakes, but in this case, a bug in the audit tool prevented it from properly stopping the command, Janardhan wrote.

That change also triggered a second problem that made things worse by making it impossible to reach Facebook’s servers even though they were operational.

Engineers scrambled to fix the problem on-site, but this took time because of the extra layers of security, Janardhan said.

The data centers are “hard to get into, and once you’re inside, the hardware and routers are designed to be difficult to modify even when you have physical access to them.”

Once connectivity was restored, services were brought back gradually to avoid traffic surges that could cause more crashes.

It was an “unforeseen anomaly” for a faulty maintenance update to take down Facebook’s backbone network, but the company probably could have avoided a scenario in which its servers were completely taken offline, making it impossible to access the tools needed to fix it, said Angelique Medina, of Cisco Systems’ ThousandEyes, a firm that monitors internet outages.

“The big question is why so many internal tools and systems could have a single source of failure,” Medina said.

“Facebook would still have been down because of the network outage, but they could have resolved the outage sooner if they had internal access.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Conversation