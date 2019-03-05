SECTIONS
Facebook prohibits foreign-funded ads for Indonesia election

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:17pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 9:22pm
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Facebook says it will not allow election advertisements for Indonesia’s upcoming presidential election that are purchased from outside the country.

The announcement on Facebook’s website says the restriction took effect Monday morning and is part of “safeguarding election integrity on our platform.”

Facebook has been criticized for allowing foreign interests to use its site to disseminate ads that may have influenced the outcomes of the last U.S. presidential election and the U.K. referendum on leaving the European Union.

The social media company said it’s using a mix of automated and human intervention to identify foreign-funded election ads.

Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, votes for president on April 17. The campaign pits incumbent leader Joko Widodo against former general Prabowo Subianto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

