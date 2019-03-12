SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Facebook’s messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat

FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, new features of Messenger are displayed during the keynote address at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference in San Francisco. Facebook is already the leader in enabling you to share photos, videos and links. It now wants to be a force in messaging, commerce, payments and just about everything else you do online. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 12:48pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Facebook is already the leader in enabling you to share photos, videos and links. It now wants to be a force in messaging, commerce, payments and just about everything else you do online.

The company’s ambitions harken to how WeChat has become the centerpiece of digital life in China, where people use it to order movie tickets, subway passes, food delivery and rides.

If Facebook’s messaging services becomes a platform for everything, it could ultimately threaten established services such as Snapchat, Yelp, Venmo, eBay and even Apple and Amazon.

But Facebook faces numerous hurdles. A key one is restoring user trust, following a string of privacy failures.

Analysts say change will take time, and competitors don’t need to worry right away. But they do need to pay attention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Mayor’s racist text causes pain in Maine home to refugees
Facebook’s messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat
EPA rule an issue pitting oil producers against corn farmers
Chief: Probe finds racially divided Detroit police precinct
Venezuelans turn highway off ramp into cellphone hotspot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×