Family says it is seeking justice for man killed by police

CORRECTS BYLINE TO KATHLEEN RONAYNE INSTEAD OF RICH PEDRONCELLI - Sequette Clark, center, the mother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, discusses the decision not to prosecute the two Sacramento Police officers involved, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 2, 2019. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws when they shot Stephon Clark, 22, and no charges will be filed against them. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 12:38pm
Modified March 3, 2019 at 12:50pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of a black man fatally shot by police officers while holding a cellphone say they will press their “pursuit of justice” after prosecutors in California declined to bring charges against the officers.

Stephon Clark’s family reacted with anger and dismay to Saturday’s announcement.

They scheduled a Sunday afternoon news conference with members of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to discuss what they will do next.

Family members accused prosecutors in Sacramento of unfairly blaming Clark, 22, for his death by revealing the personal troubles he’d been going through in the days before.

The mother of his children had recently brought a domestic violence complaint against him.

Officers pursuing a vandalism suspect say they thought Clark was holding a gun when they confronted him. It was his phone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

