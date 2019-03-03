Family says it is seeking justice for man killed by police

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of a black man fatally shot by police officers while holding a cellphone say they will press their “pursuit of justice” after prosecutors in California declined to bring charges against the officers.

Stephon Clark’s family reacted with anger and dismay to Saturday’s announcement.

They scheduled a Sunday afternoon news conference with members of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to discuss what they will do next.

Family members accused prosecutors in Sacramento of unfairly blaming Clark, 22, for his death by revealing the personal troubles he’d been going through in the days before.

The mother of his children had recently brought a domestic violence complaint against him.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

Officers pursuing a vandalism suspect say they thought Clark was holding a gun when they confronted him. It was his phone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.