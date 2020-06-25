SECTIONS
'Fashionable' Charges Pressed Against NYPD Officer for Chokehold

In this Nov. 5, 2014, file photo, New York City police officer David Afanador leaves state court in New York following his arraignment. Afanador, 39, was arrested on June 25, 2020, on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation after an altercation last weekend in Queens.Bebeto Matthews, File / APIn this Nov. 5, 2014, file photo, New York City police officer David Afanador leaves state court in New York following his arraignment. Afanador, 39, was arrested on June 25, 2020, on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation after an altercation last weekend in Queens. (Bebeto Matthews, File / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published June 25, 2020 at 9:24am
New York City prosecutors on Thursday filed criminal charges against a police officer caught on video putting a man in what they said was a banned chokehold.

Officer David Afanador pleaded not guilty on Thursday to strangulation and attempted strangulation charges stemming from the confrontation on Sunday on a Queens beach boardwalk.

He was released without bail.

It is the second time the 39-year-old Afanador has faced criminal charges for alleged brutality in 15 years on the police force.

In 2016, he was acquitted on charges that he pistol-whipped a teen suspect and broke two of his teeth.

Afanador’s lawyer said his client was facing a rush to judgment in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd and public pressure to punish police officers for alleged misconduct.

“It’s become fashionable for prosecutors to make summary arrests of police officers without a full and thorough investigation,” lawyer Stephen Worth said.

“The concept of due process seems to go out the window.”

The NYPD suspended Afanador without pay after video surfaced showing officers tackling 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue and Afanador putting his arm around Bellevue’s neck as he lay face down on the boardwalk.

Should this officer have been charged?

Body camera footage released Sunday night by police showed that for at least 11 minutes before Bellevue was tackled, he and two other men — one of whom shot the video — were shouting insults at officers, who implored them to walk away.

After suspending Afanador, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that the officers had acted with “extreme restraint” and that the men taunting them with foul language should also be condemned.

“But at the end of that story, an officer put his hand around a person’s neck, and that [officer] was dealt with swiftly and was suspended,” Shea said.

Bellevue’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said in a statement that Afanador’s arrest is the “first step in getting justice for Ricky Bellevue.”

“The next step is for this police officer to be convicted and sentenced to jail,” Rubenstein said.

Chokeholds have been banned by the New York Police Department for years. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed a measure outlawing them statewide.

“The ink from the pen Gov. Cuomo used to sign this legislation was barely dry before this officer allegedly employed the very tactic the new law was designed to prohibit,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said of Afanador.

The chokehold issue has been particularly fraught since the death of Eric Garner after an officer put him in a chokehold in 2014.

In that case, a grand jury declined to indict the officer involved. A federal civil rights investigation also concluded without charges being filed.

Afanador is the second NYPD officer to face charges following the nationwide unrest.

Officer Vincent D’Andraia pleaded not guilty on June 9 to assault and other charges days after a bystander recorded him pushing protester Dounya Zayer to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







