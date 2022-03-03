Share
News
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Tom Williams / AP)

Federal Reserve Chair Warns Inflation Will Keep Getting Worse 'For a While'

 By The Associated Press  March 3, 2022 at 11:01am
Share

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has already driven up oil prices, will likely further magnify the high inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.

At the same time, Powell said he is committed to doing whatever it will take to slow inflation, underscoring the Fed’s high-risk challenge in raising interest rates enough to stem price increases without tipping the economy into another recession.

The Fed chair, addressing the Senate Banking Committee on his second day of semiannual testimony to Congress on interest rate policies, stressed his belief that the economy is strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs. His expression of confidence echoed his testimony Wednesday that the Fed can engineer a “soft landing” in which the economy would slow enough to ease inflation, even while hiring and growth remain healthy.

“Commodity prices have moved up — energy prices, in particular,” Powell said when asked about the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “That’s going to work its way through the U.S. economy. We’re going to see upward pressure on inflation, at least for a while.”

Consumer prices are already rising at their fastest pace in four decades, having jumped 7.5% in January compared with 12 months earlier. Gas prices, a key driver of that increase, have soared 40% over the past year. In the view of most economists, the surge in inflation is largely a consequence of a shortage of labor and components resulting from bottlenecked supply chains, much of it resulting from the pandemic.

Trending:
Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden After Cameras Spot Gutsy Message On Shirt

Responding to a question from Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, Powell noted that inflation is generally thought to rise about 0.2 percentage point for each $10 increase in the price of a barrel of oil. Oil prices have surged by $40 a barrel since early December.

GOP Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama urged Powell to do “what it takes” to control inflation. He praised Paul Volcker, who led the Fed in the early 1980s and who sharply increased the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate to choke off the double-digit inflation of the 1970s.

Shelby asked Powell whether he, like Volcker, was willing to be “draconian” to “get the inflation under control and protect price stability.”

Powell replied that Volcker was the “greatest economic public servant of the era” and added, “I hope history will record that the answer to your question is yes.”

Do you think inflation will continue to rise?

Powell stressed his belief that the Fed can bring down inflation without triggering a recession. The economy grew last year at the fastest pace since the 1980s, the Fed chair noted, the unemployment rate is at a low 4% and hourly pay is rising steadily, before adjusting for inflation.

Job openings are near a record high, Powell added, and Americans are quitting their jobs at a record pace, usually for better, higher-paying positions.

“This is a great labor market for workers, particularly for workers” among those in the lowest one-quarter of incomes, he said. For these workers, pay gains over the past two years have slightly exceeded price increases.

On Wednesday, Powell had said that he would propose a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in two weeks, which would be the first rate increase since 2018. The Fed chair repeated Thursday that if inflation didn’t decline this year as he expects, he is open to bigger hikes at some later central bank meeting this year.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Federal Reserve Chair Warns Inflation Will Keep Getting Worse 'For a While'
Breaking: Biden Finally Decides to Ban Russian Planes from US Airspace - Report
White House Announces Biden's Supreme Court Pick
'MASH' Star Sally Kellerman Dies at 84
Biden Admin Proposes New Names for Hundreds of Locations with 'Derogatory' Names
See more...

Conversation