Feds accuse vice officer of forcing women into sex

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:29pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A lawyer for a vice squad officer in Ohio says his client is innocent of charges of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest.

Defense attorney Mark Collins says Columbus Police Officer Andrew Mitchell looks forward to entering a not guilty plea to charges in an indictment unveiled Monday.

The indictment also accuses Mitchell of witness tampering and lying to federal agents when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.

Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities after police said he fatally shot a prostitute who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car.

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Monday he expects to take that case to a grand jury soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

