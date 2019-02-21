Feds: El Chapo’s sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two sons of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges.

The Justice Department says Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged in a case unsealed in Washington last week.

Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the U.S. for more than a decade.

They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.

Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges after a three-month trial in New York. The offenses could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

His lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct after a juror told Vice News that several members of the panel looked at media coverage of the case.

