Fire in old part of Bangladesh’s capital kills at least 45

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 5:58pm
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire has raced through at least five buildings in an old part of Bangladesh’s capital and killed at least 45 people.

About 50 other people have been injured and the fire in Dhaka is not yet under control.

The fire department’s Director General Brig. Gen. Ali Ahmed said early Thursday the blaze broke out in the Chawkbazar area Wednesday night in one building but quickly spread.

Ali said by early Thursday rescuers recovered at least 45 bodies as they were trying to get the blaze under control.

Some floors of the destroyed buildings had chemicals and plastic in storage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

