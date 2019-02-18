First-ever ‘Jeopardy!” team contest draws top champions

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The first-ever “Jeopardy!” team tournament is bringing together 18 of the game’s top players.

There’s Brad Rutter, whose overall “Jeopardy!” haul, $4.3 million, is the most won on any game show.

Ken Jennings is a 74-game winner and top moneymaker in non-tournament “Jeopardy!” competition, with $2.5 million, and Buzzy Cohen is the show’s reigning Tournament of Champions winner.

They’re among the six captains who will join their teams in competing for a top $1 million prize on the syndicated show.

The other three captains are Julia Collins, Colby Burnett and Austin Rogers.

The contest spans 10 episodes that begin airing Wednesday and conclude March 5.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Harry Friedman said the contestants were chosen primarily on the basis of their previous success.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

