First lady to take “Be Best” initiative on the road

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:29pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is going on a three-state tour to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

The White House says Mrs. Trump will travel next week to Oklahoma, Washington and Nevada. This will be her first domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

Mrs. Trump will visit a school in Tulsa and a technology company near Seattle on Monday. On Tuesday, she will attend an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.

The first lady unveiled her child well-being initiative last year. The program aims to teach children to behave responsibly online and to avoid drugs.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump says she wants to “shine a spotlight” on programs that are helping children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

