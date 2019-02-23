SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Flowers from Meghan Markle’s baby shower donated to charity

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Surrey Hotel ahead of her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 9:02pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 9:05pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Flowers from Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower are getting a second life.

WNBC reports that the flowers from the Duchess of Sussex’s shower on Wednesday were donated to Repeat Roses, an organization that gives flowers to charities.

The American Cancer Society says Meghan’s flowers were donated to cancer patients around the city.

One of the recipients was the cancer society’s Hope Lodge. The facility provides free lodging to cancer patients traveling to New York for treatment.

Friends including Gayle King and Amal Clooney joined Meghan at her shower at a Manhattan hotel.

TRENDING: ‘Empire’ Removes Smollett from Final Episodes as Reports Surface of On-Set Arguments, Calls for Firing

The 37-year-old American actress became a British royal when she married Prince Harry last year. She is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in April.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Flowers from Meghan Markle’s baby shower donated to charity
Trump’s wall prototypes to come down along US-Mexico border
Alaska senator says she’s likely to back Trump disapproval
Judge strikes down North Carolina voter ID OK’d by voters
Leonard scores 25 points, Raptors beat DeRozan, Spurs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×