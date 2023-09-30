Share
Several People Injured When Famous Locomotive Collides with Another Historic Train in 'Shunting Incident'

 By The Associated Press  September 30, 2023 at 4:48am
Several people were injured when the Flying Scotsman — the historic steam locomotive that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — was involved in a low-speed crash with another heritage train in the Scottish Highlands on Friday, authorities said.

The National Railway Museum in York, England, said the “shunting incident” took place at Aviemore Station in the Cairngorms National Park. The station is home to a heritage train line that takes visitors on steam-train trips in northern Scotland.

The Flying Scotsman — often described as the world’s most famous steam engine — was scheduled to run short trips this weekend from the station as part of its centenary celebrations.

Strathspey Railway said journeys wouldn’t go ahead Saturday, and it remained uncertain whether the trips will proceed on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said emergency workers were alerted on Friday night “to reports of a collision” involving two trains at Aviemore.

Police Scotland said the crash took place at “low speed.”

Two people were hospitalized as a precaution, and their injuries weren’t believed to be serious. Three others were treated at the scene and didn’t require hospital treatment.

The Belmond and Strathspey Railway said the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with stationary Royal Scotsman train carriages when the collision took place.

Police said an investigation was underway.

The Flying Scotsman went into service in 1923 and was given its famous name a year later. The train connected passengers from London to Edinburgh.

The Flying Scotsman rose to global fame when it recorded 100 mph (about 160 kph) on a special test run in 1934, making it the first locomotive in the United Kingdom to reach that speed.

The train was retired from regular service in 1963.

Since then, the locomotive has toured the United States and Australia and continued to run special train trips in the U.K. until it was acquired by the National Railway Museum in York, which in recent years undertook a multimillion-pound project to restore it.

