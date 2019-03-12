SECTIONS
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban lead Pilgrimage Fest

FILE - This July 17, 2018 file photo shows Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing at Madison Square Garden in New York. The group will headline with The Killers and Keith Urban at The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, about 20 miles south of Nashville, on Sept. 21-22. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 10:55am
Modified March 12, 2019 at 11:22am
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — After rain and lightning caused a cancellation last year, the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is hoping for a rebound in its fifth year with headliners Foo Fighters, The Killers and Keith Urban.

The festival, which is co-produced by Justin Timberlake and co-founded by Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin, is returning to the Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, about 20 miles south of Nashville, on Sept. 21-22. Severe weather last year resulted in evacuations and refunded tickets and most of the scheduled headliners, including Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews, did not perform.

Co-founder Brandt Wood told The Associated Press that they have evolved their plans for sheltering people, managing traffic and managing egress and ingress in bad weather situations.

“We learned a lot about how to communicate,” Wood said. “We’ve really broken it down into what we did right and what we can do better.”

Additional performers this year include Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head & The Heart, Live, Jenny Lewis, Lauren Daigle, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real.

TRENDING: Fox News Attacks One of Their Own, Condemns Judge Jeanine over Ilhan Omar Comment

The festival brands itself as family friendly, with kids under 10 allowed in free with an adult general admission ticket holder and music ending at 8:30 p.m. Central.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

http://pilgrimagefestival.com/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

