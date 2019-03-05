SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. At 21, Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine in March 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 3:19pm
Modified March 5, 2019 at 3:31pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over Mark Zuckerberg. At 21, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Forbes estimated that Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.

Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a “nice pat on the back.”

Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by “self-made.” Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

Forbes says as long as she didn’t inherit a business or money, she’s labeled self-made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Monster win gives ‘Masked Singer’ strong finish for fox
Former Broncos QB pleads not guilty in trespassing case
AP sources: MLB near deal for rosters to expand to 26 in ’20
Sanders vs. Clinton: 2016 rivalry proves hard to overcome
New York authorities subpoena Trump insurance broker
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×