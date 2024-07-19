Share
Sports
News

Former College Football Coach Fired, Calls Investigation a 'Sham'

 By The Associated Press  July 19, 2024 at 10:59am
Share

Former Utah State coach Blake Anderson’s response to the school’s termination letter says that he was fired for “convenience,” not for cause, and that the investigation that led to his dismissal was a “sham.”

Anderson’s attorney, Tom Mars, posted excerpts from the 70-page response that was provided to the school earlier this week on social media on Friday. Anderson’s firing was made official Thursday. Utah State notified him of its intent to dismiss for cause July 2 after an investigation found he failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.

“These reporting requirements include a prohibition on employees outside the USU Office of Equity from investigating issues of sexual misconduct, including domestic violence,” the school said. “Additionally, Anderson failed to manage the team in a manner that reflects USU’s academic values.”

The response said the university began its investigation last year following an incident that occurred in April 2023. The document referred to Kansas’ dismissal of then-football head coach David Beaty in 2018 as starting a trend in college sports where schools attempt to manufacture reasons to fire highly paid coaches without paying the agreed upon buyout.

Beaty won a $2.5 million settlement with Kansas. Anderson was under contract through 2027, and his contract called for a buyout.

Trending:
Trump Shooter Had Multiple Overseas Accounts at Time of Shooting, Congressman Says

The response said Utah State failed to understand the limitations of its policies and violated standards for a professional investigation while “grasping at straws to find cause.”

The result, the response said, was false allegations against Anderson.

The response concluded that Utah State owes Anderson his full buyout — which stood at $4.5 million as of last December, according to USA Today’s coaches’ salary database — and a public apology.

“While I recognize that today’s decision has a significant impact, it is the only one that could be made based on the facts. We are committed to moving forward in building a winning athletics program grounded in student success and integrity,” university President Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement Thursday.

Anderson, 55, was 23-17 with a Mountain West title in three seasons at Utah State. He went 6-7 in each of the last two seasons. He is 74-54 in 10 seasons as a major college football coach, including seven seasons at Arkansas State.

The Aggies open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Robert Morris.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Former College Football Coach Fired, Calls Investigation a 'Sham'
Former eBay Senior Manager Sentenced for Harassment Scheme Against Couple Critical of the Company
Journalist Slapped with 4-Figure Fine for Mocking Politician's Height
Comedian Bob Newhart Dead at 94
Major Manufacturer Issues Warning to Owners of 24,000 Hybrid Vehicles: Park Outside
See more...

Conversation