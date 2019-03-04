Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper joins presidential race

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president.

Hickenlooper becomes the second governor to jump into the sprawling Democratic 2020 contest. He is a former brewpub owner and Denver mayor who hopes his two terms governing a swing state shows that he can unite the country.

Hickenlooper is a 66-year-old white man and may face skepticism among a Democratic field with several young, female and minority candidates. And he lacks the national platform of several senators who are running. But he points to several accomplishments in Colorado.

Hickenlooper persuaded numerous Republican suburban mayors to back a tax hike to fund a rail network around Denver. He implemented limits on methane emissions from energy exploration, expanded Medicaid and signed gun control bills.

