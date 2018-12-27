Former military chief jumps into politics in Israel

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A popular former Israeli military chief says he is running for office in the upcoming election.

Retired Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz registered his new party, “Israel Resilience,” on Thursday.

Gantz has been polling favorably in recent weeks, emerging as perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strongest challenger. Even before officially entering the fray, polls have shown his hypothetical party coming in second to Netanyahu’s ruling Likud.

Israeli elections have been called for April 9.

Gantz has yet to lay out his worldview or political platform but flaunts stellar security credentials and a squeaky-clean image to contrast Netanyahu’s corruption-laden reputation.

TRENDING: Democrats Are Lining Up Behind What Could Be the Largest Government Expansion in Decades

Though still short of the kind of support likely needed to become prime minister, his candidacy captures a yearning in Israel for a viable alternative to emerge to challenge the long-serving Netanyahu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.