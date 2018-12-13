Former nicotine research monkeys now at primate sanctuary

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — More than two dozen monkeys that were test subjects in nicotine addiction research have been moved from an Arkansas lab to a Florida primate sanctuary.

The Gainesville Sun reported Wednesday that the squirrel monkeys are now at the city’s Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suspended the nicotine addiction study last year after learning that four research monkeys had died.

FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in January that the study didn’t meet agency standards and would be stopped. The monkeys were sent, with $1 million for their care, to Jungle Friends.

The monkeys arrived in November and are now slowly being introduced to different foods, materials and experiences. They’re set to move in the spring to large outdoor enclosures that mimic their natural habitat.

