Former Somalia extremist now running for office is arrested

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali official says Ethiopian troops arrested a former extremist leader who is now a candidate in a regional election in the southwest.

Nur Ahmed, an electoral official in Somalia’s Southwest state, told The Associated Press that Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, previously the number two leader of the rebel group al-Shabab, was arrested Thursday by Ethiopian troops that are part of the African Union forces supporting the Somali government.

The reason for the arrest is unclear.

Robow defected from al-Shabab last year and is now running to be regional president of Southwest state.

According to witnesses, the Ethiopian soldiers arrested Robow at the regional president’s residence in Baidoa. Officials said Somali police accompanied Ethiopian soldiers in the arrest.

TRENDING: Starting Tomorrow, Gun-Owners in New Jersey Will Be Charged with Felony for High Capacity Magazines

Gunfire was heard in Baidoa as some of Robow’s supporters protested his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.