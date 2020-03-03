SECTIONS
Former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Launches Cable Talk Show

This April 27, 2019, file photo shows Sean Spicer at the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C.Charles Sykes / Invision / AP PhotoThis April 27, 2019, file photo shows Sean Spicer at the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2020 at 5:06am
While Sean Spicer says he expects his old boss, President Donald Trump, to be re-elected, he doesn’t view his new television talk show as a vehicle for helping accomplish that end.

Trump’s first presidential press secretary launches “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday on the conservative cable network Newsmax TV. The show will air at 6 p.m. Eastern each weekday and his “company” includes co-host Lyndsay Keith.

Spicer said he won’t pretend to be a journalist. But he said his goal is to produce informative discussions about the issues of the day that incorporate different viewpoints.

“I will obviously be a supporter of his,” Spicer said. “But the goal is not to make this show a vehicle for [his re-election] to happen.”

Similarly, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, while a noted friend of Trump, said he had more on his mind in hiring Spicer.

“We’re playing the long game here,” Ruddy said. “We’re building a network over the long haul and we expect Sean is going to be one of our rising stars.”

While the media didn’t like the job Spicer did as press secretary, Ruddy said he believes Spicer connected with Americans in the heartland.

To them, “he seemed very real and honest,” Ruddy said.

Spicer recalled his days at the Republican National Committee when he would have cable TV discussions with his Democratic counterpart.

Despite the disagreements, he said many of the segments were substantive, and he hoped people with different points of view would be similarly be willing to test them out on “Spicer & Co.”

Spicer, who famously did a turn as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” flirted with launching a television talk show in 2018. But he said it fell through due to creative differences with producers.

The idea of creating his own program was more attractive to him than what might have been more high-profile gigs as a commentator on other cable news networks, he said.

Newsmax is in roughly two-thirds of American television homes, but is dwarfed by Fox News Channel and its popularity with conservative viewers. Simulcasts of radio programs is a programming staple, but Newsmax is trying to build a stable of television personalities, too.

“The excitement of being part of something new really appealed to me,” Spicer said, “and the excitement of having a blank canvas. We can bring in new viewers and help build a network from the ground up.”

Starting on Super Tuesday gives Spicer a high-profile news night to begin, and also helps the nerves by giving him the chance to draw on his experience in political campaigns.

He believes that his background in helping to run campaigns and then being steps away from the Oval Office gives him an advantage over many television talkers.

“I watch TV a lot and some guests I’ll think to myself, ‘this person is giving their opinion, but I don’t know if it’s based on any real experience,’” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







