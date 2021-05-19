Combined Shape
Fox News Calls in the Constitution Against Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

The Associated PressMay 19, 2021 at 1:53pm
Fox News has filed a motion to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election, arguing that its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

The cable news giant said in court papers filed Tuesday that the Constitution safeguards the right to a free press.

“A free press must be able to report both sides of a story involving claims striking at the core of our democracy — especially when those claims prompt numerous lawsuits, government investigations, and election recounts,” according to the court papers.

“When a sitting President of the United States and his legal team challenge a presidential election in litigation throughout the nation, the media can truthfully report and comment on those allegations under the First Amendment.”

Dominion argued in March that Fox News falsely claimed that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

The lawsuit alleged that Fox “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.”

A spokesperson for Dominion said Wednesday that the company “strongly supports free speech, but defamation for commercial gain is clearly not protected, and we intend to hold Fox accountable for its reckless disregard for the truth. This case will strengthen the First Amendment, not weaken it.”

Fox attorneys said in court papers that Fox did not create the allegations against the company. They also argue that the news outlet was “fairly and extensively” covering the results of a contested election, calling Arizona for Biden before any other network and reporting on the legal challenges to Biden’s win.

“The news media has the right in a democracy to inform citizens by reporting and commenting on a President’s allegations challenging the security of our elections,” according to court papers.

Fox News has filed four other motions to dismiss other legal action against its coverage.

