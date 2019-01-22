France on alert for snowfall, Eiffel Tower closes

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — France’s national weather agency Meteo France said Tuesday that a large part of the country is on alert for dangerous levels of snow and ice and urged people to limit their movement.

The area includes 24 departments in northern and central France, and in the Paris area.

Meteo France has issued an orange alert — the second-highest warning level — for snow and ice.

In Paris, about five centimeters (two inches) of snow fell on Tuesday and the Eiffel Tower has been closed as a precautionary measure. A major road in the Paris region, where 2,000 drivers were trapped for a night in February last year, was closed to traffic in the morning. The road reopened in the afternoon, but truck traffic will be banned on the route from 9 p.m. (2000 GMT; 3 p.m. EST).

“The situation is under control,” Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said. “Drive safely and avoid hard braking.”

The weather agency says the snow should last until Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

