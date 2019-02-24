Francis presides at final Mass to conclude sex abuse summit

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating a final Mass to conclude his extraordinary summit of Catholic leaders summoned to Rome for a tutorial on preventing clergy sexual abuse and protecting children from predator priests.

The Mass was being celebrated Sunday in the Sala Regia, one of the grand, frescoed reception rooms of the Apostolic Palace.

Australian Archbishop Mark Coleridge was delivering the homily; Francis was to offer final remarks at the end of Mass.

Francis summoned 190 presidents of bishops conferences and religious superiors from around the world to attend the four-day meeting to impress upon them that clergy sex abuse and the cover-up of it is a global problem that threatens the very mission of the Catholic Church.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.