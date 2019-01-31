Frantic holiday shipping fuels UPS 4Q

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — A monster holiday season with more Americans shipping gifts fueled UPS profits during the fourth quarter.

Operating profit grew 6.3 percent, the company said Thursday, pushing net income up to $453 million, or 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share, or 3 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.85 billion, a little short of projections.

UPS Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.

_____

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Jump Ship: Massive Influx of Dems Begin Showing Support for Border Wall

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.