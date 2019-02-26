SECTIONS
Frederick Douglass biography among Lukas prize nominees

In this Sept. 5, 2018, photo, journalist Sarah Smarsh speaks during an interview at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine, Kan. David W. Blight’s biography of Frederick Douglass and Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland” are among the nominees for awards celebrating books of social consciousness and literary merit. On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University announced shortlists for the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and the Mark Lynton History Prize. Smarsh is a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize and Blight for the history prize.(Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 4:03am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 5:22am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — David W. Blight’s biography of Frederick Douglass and Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland” are among the nominees for awards celebrating nonfiction books of social consciousness and literary merit.

On Tuesday, the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University announced shortlists for the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and the Mark Lynton History Prize.

Smarsh is a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize and Blight for the Lynton History Prize, each worth $10,000. The work-in-progress prize, for a book still being written, awards $25,000 apiece to two authors.

Other Lukas book prize nominees are Shane Bauer’s “American Prison,” Howard Blum’s “In the Enemy’s House,” Lauren Hilgers’ “Patriot Number One” and Chris McGreal’s “American Overdose.”

Besides Blight’s “Frederick Douglass,” history prize finalists are Jeffrey C. Stewart’s Alain Locke biography “The New Negro,” winner last fall of the National Book Award; Andrew Delbanco’s “The War Before the War,” Edith Sheffer’s “Asperger’s Children” and Steven J. Zipperstein’s “Pogrom.”

The work-in-progress nominees are Maurice Chammah’s “Let the Lord Sort Them,” Steven Dudley’s “Mara,” Amelia Pang’s “Made in China,” Lauren Sandler’s “This Is All I Got” and Sarah Schulman’s “Let the Record Show.”

Winners will be announced March 20. The Lukas awards, established in 1998, are named for the late author and investigative journalist. The Lynton prize is named for the late businessman and refugee from Nazi Germany.

On the Internet: https://journalism.columbia.edu/2019-lukas-prize-shortlist

This story has been corrected to say the Lynton prize, not the Dayton prize, is named for the late businessman and refugee from Nazi Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







