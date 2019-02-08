‘Free Solo’ film about El Capitan conquest gets TV debut

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Makers of the “Free Solo” documentary about Alex Honnold’s unaided climb up the rock face of Yosemite’s El Capitan say they would have still made the film if Honnold had slipped and fell to his death.

Film editor Bob Eisenhardt said Friday the possibility had been discussed. He said that he believed the film would have been completed to honor Honnold’s memory.

Honnold succeeded in his remarkable feat in June 2017 and the film about his quest has been nominated for an Academy Award and been a box office smash.

The National Geographic network says the film will make its television debut March 3, shown commercial free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.