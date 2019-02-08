SECTIONS
‘Free Solo’ film about El Capitan conquest gets TV debut

Mikey Schaefer, from left, Alex Honnold and Sanni McCandless participate in the "Free Solo" panel during the National Geographic portion of the TCA Winter Press Tour on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published at 11:57am
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Makers of the “Free Solo” documentary about Alex Honnold’s unaided climb up the rock face of Yosemite’s El Capitan say they would have still made the film if Honnold had slipped and fell to his death.

Film editor Bob Eisenhardt said Friday the possibility had been discussed. He said that he believed the film would have been completed to honor Honnold’s memory.

Honnold succeeded in his remarkable feat in June 2017 and the film about his quest has been nominated for an Academy Award and been a box office smash.

The National Geographic network says the film will make its television debut March 3, shown commercial free.

