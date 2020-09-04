SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

French President Slams Growing 'Islamic Separatism' Within Country

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic at the Pantheon monument on Sept.4. 2020, in Paris.Julien de Rosa / APFrench President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic at the Pantheon monument on Sept. 4, 2020, in Paris. (Julien de Rosa / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 4, 2020 at 4:13am
P Share Print

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Friday what he called “Islamic separatism” in his country and those who seek French citizenship without accepting France’s “right to commit blasphemy.”

Macron defended satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of Muhammad — who Muslims consider to be a prophet — that helped inspire two French-born Islamic extremists to mount a deadly January 2015 attack on the paper’s newsroom.

The weekly outlet republished the images this week as the trial began of 14 people over the attacks on Charlie Hebdo and on a kosher supermarket.

Speaking at a ceremony Friday celebrating France’s democratic history and naturalizing new citizens, the French president said, “You don’t choose one part of France. You choose France.”

“The Republic will never allow any separatist adventure.”

TRENDING: Washington Post Promises Catastrophic Violence if Biden Does Not Win

Freedom in France, Macron said, includes “the freedom to believe or not to believe.

“But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy.”

Noting the trial that opened Wednesday, he said, “To be French is to defend the right to make people laugh, to criticize, to mock, to caricature.”

The 2015 attacks killed 17 people and marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe.

Do you think France's government is doing enough to combat "Islamic separatism"?

Macron’s centrist government has promised a law in the coming months against “Islamic separatism.”

It is not clear yet exactly what such a law would police.

Some critics fear it could unfairly stigmatize France’s largely moderate Muslim population, the largest in western Europe.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







French President Slams Growing 'Islamic Separatism' Within Country
'It's Trump County Now': Longtime Blue State Ready To Go Red Once Again
Nevada Church Refuses To Wave White Flag in Battle Against Double Standard COVID Rules
Pelosi, Trump Admin Reach Deal To Head Off Impending Gov't Shutdown
Over 250 Arrested in Kenosha Riots - Here's How Many Are Nonresidents
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×