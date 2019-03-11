SECTIONS
French tycoon on trial over $450 million arbitration deal

FILE - In this March 12, 2014 file photo, French tycoon Bernard Tapie speaks with the media in Marseille, France. Tapie faces a criminal trial over a fraudulent 404 million-euro ($450 million today) arbitration package linked to his sale of sportswear company Adidas in the 1990s. Tapie and five others were due in court in Paris on Monday, March 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:36am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 1:43am
PARIS (AP) — French tycoon Bernard Tapie is facing a criminal trial over a fraudulent 404 million-euro ($450 million today) arbitration package linked to his sale of sportswear company Adidas in the 1990s.

Civil courts have already ruled the unusually generous 2008 award was the result of fraud and ordered Tapie to refund the money. Tapie and five others are in court in Paris starting Monday in a trial that will determine whether they also face criminal penalties.

Tapie told French media he would suspend his treatment for stomach cancer to fight the accusations.

The payout to Tapie came from state funds, prompting public indignation and questions as to whether he benefited from political connections, including with then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Tapie is a former TV star who once owned the Marseille soccer team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

