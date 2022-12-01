Parler Share
News
Referee Stephanie Frappart, center, and assistant referees Neuza Back, left, and Karen Diaz warm up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Referee Stephanie Frappart, center, and assistant referees Neuza Back, left, and Karen Diaz warm up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Hassan Ammar / AP)

French Woman Makes History at Men's World Cup

 By The Associated Press  December 1, 2022 at 12:21pm
Parler Share

French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany’s game against Costa Rica.

Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.

Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States was also working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.

FIFA has two other women, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, on its list to referee games at the tournament in Qatar.

Frappart had been picked previously for duties as the fourth official.

Trending:
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Play the Victim Blows Up in His Face When People See Right Through His Act

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman was promoted in the men’s game by European soccer body UEFA and in her home country and she has already refereed men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League. She also took charge of this year’s men’s French Cup final and the 2019 Women’s World Cup final for FIFA.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




French Woman Makes History at Men's World Cup
Two Big NATO Members Push for New Command Center: 'No One Should Believe That Attacks Would Remain Without Consequences'
College Football Playoff Announces Dramatic Format Change After Lone Holdout Gets Onboard
Harry and Meghan Play Dirty: William and Kate Met with Shock Netflix Trailer During US Visit
Cy Young Award Winner and Hall of Fame Pitcher Dies at 84
See more...

Conversation