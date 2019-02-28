SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Fund to support Nassar victims’ counseling, other services

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 12:48pm
Modified February 28, 2019 at 12:52pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has started an intermediate fund to support counseling and mental health services for victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The school shut down a previous $10 million fund after its interim president at the time said nearly half of the $1.1 million that had been distributed had gone to people trying to defraud the school. Campus police said none of those fraudulent claims were made by Nassar’s victims.

The school said Thursday that the intermediate fund is available to Michigan State health clinic patients and student-athletes who were abused by Nassar. Parents of the victims also can use the services.

Hundreds of girls and women said Nassar molested them while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He is in prison for sexually assaulting patients and possessing child pornography.

